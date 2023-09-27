What do tickets cost to see the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB postseason?

The Phils need your help to get the job done this year. Five stations will broadcast Phillies ballgames this season. They are NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS. To make sure you aren’t tuned into the wrong channel, please check local listings before tuning in.

Outside of the Philadelphia area? MLB.tv should solve all of your regular season baseball viewing needs these next few months.All year long, many of the biggest names in music are trekking all over the country with their hits in tow.

Read more:

nypost »

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies on Sep 27, 2023.

2023 Philadelphia Phillies Take October gear: Where to get postseason t-shirts, hoodies, hatsFollowing the Phillies’ win, Fanatics has released their Postseason Red October gear. Here's where fans can get Phillies postseason playoff gear. You’ll find hats, hoodies, shirts and more.

Phillies take on the Pirates on home winning streakThe Philadelphia Phillies, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies clinch wild-card berth with walk-off win over PiratesThe Philadelphia Phillies are playoff bound.

Philadelphia Phillies clinch NL wild-card berth, head to postseason for second straight yearJohan Rojas hit an RBI single in the 10th inning that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and clinched a National League wild-card berth.

Phillies clinch wild-card berth with walk-off win over PiratesThe Philadelphia Phillies are playoff bound.

(at Citi Field)(at Citi Field)(at Citi Field)How to watch the Phillies on TV

Five stations will broadcast Phillies ballgames this season. They are NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

To make sure you aren’t tuned into the wrong channel, please check local listings before tuning in.

Outside of the Philadelphia area? MLB.tv should solve all of your regular season baseball viewing needs these next few months.All year long, many of the biggest names in music are trekking all over the country with their hits in tow.

Here are just five of our favorite acts you won’t want to miss live these next few months.