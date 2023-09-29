What Dianne Feinstein’s death means for control of the Senate and the looming government shutdown

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death creates a vacancy in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold the slimmest majority in the chamber. Here’s a look at what Feinstein’s death means for the Senate at a critical time on Capitol Hill:Before Feinstein’s death, Democrats held a 51-49 majority.

They had control of 48 seats, plus three independent members who generally vote with Democrats. Until her seat is filled, Democrats will be at least one vote short of a majority as they try to advance their priorities. There are no major votes looming in the Senate that are expected to fall totally along party lines.Newsom, a Democrat, has the power to appoint a replacement for the rest of her term, which was set to end in January 2025.

The race to replace her in the fall 2024 election is already underway, with a primary scheduled for March.It’s not immediately clear how quickly Newsom will move to pick a replacement. When then-Sen. Kamala Harris left her seat after being elected vice president in 2020, it went vacant for about two weeks until then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla was appointed by Newsom.The biggest issue Congress is facing is the near-certain shutdown, and there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for Senate spending bills so far.

Read more:

ksatnews »

What Dianne Feinstein's death means for Senate DemocratsThe pressure is now on California Gavin Newsom to pick her replacement as quickly as possible.

What Dianne Feinstein’s death means for control of the Senate and the looming government shutdownU.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death creates a vacancy in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold the slimmest majority in the chamber.

What Dianne Feinstein’s death means for control of the Senate and the looming government shutdownU.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death creates a vacancy in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold the slimmest majority in the chamber

What Dianne Feinstein’s death means for control of the Senate and the looming government shutdownU.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death creates a vacancy in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold the slimmest majority in the chamber.

All eyes turn to Gavin Newsom as Dianne Feinstein death creates Senate vacancyThe news of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) death prompted immediate speculation about what will happen to her now vacant seat in the closely split Senate as Congress barrels toward a government shutdown.

Who will be Dianne Feinstein's replacement? Here are California's rules for replacing U.S. senators.The death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein leave an open seat in the Senate for California.