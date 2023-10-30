What Cooper Flagg's commitment means for him and Duke

The No. 1 high-school basketball recruit in the Class of 2024 announced on Monday morning that he has committed to Jon Scheyer and. The 6-foot-8 16-year-old from Maine picked the Blue Devils over the UConn Huskies, with Scheyer and his staff holding the slight edge throughout the recruitment process all the way up to the finish line.

Flagg was named the Most Valuable Player at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in June and proceeded to go to Augusta and dominate for his Maine United team at EYBL Peach Jam. This decision is the culmination of a six-month period where he's done nothing but steal the majority of the headlines in the recruiting world. Averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and most impressively, 6.

Any commit heading to Duke is automatically going to see a major boost in eyeballs and followers as opposed to most other places, excluding Kentucky and Kansas. This decision, and the sheer cult-like following Flagg already has garnered from fans across the country, will lead him to becoming an instant household name when he hits the floor for the blue-blood Blue Devils, and it would not surprise me at all if his fame ultimately rises close to Zion Williamson-like levels at Duke. headtopics.com

What does the decision mean for Scheyer, who last week agreed to a new six-year contract through the 2028-29 season after a 27-win season and a Round of 32 appearance in the midst of injuries? It further cements his status of keeping Duke's recruiting rolling at the highest of levels since Mike Krzyzewski retired. The Blue Devils ushered in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, hold the No. 2 freshman class this season and with Flagg joining commits Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris, Duke ought to have the top class in 2024.

Flagg is bound to the blue blood of all blue bloods, and it's going to be a spectacle to see him suiting up in a Duke uniform, one that should captivate even those beyond the hardcore college hoops junkies. That is great for the sport's relevance factor throughout the year. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: FOXSports »

Cooper Flagg, the nation's top high school player, commits to DukeThe No. 1 high school boys basketball player in the country is off the board after Cooper Flagg announced he will play for the Duke Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off the heels of his official visit to Duke where he took in 'Countdown to Craziness' alongside two other five-star recruits, V.J. Edgecombe and Patrick Ngongba. Read more ⮕

Cooper Flagg, the nation's top high school player, commits to DukeThe No. 1 high school boys basketball player in the country is off the board after Cooper Flagg announced he will play for the Duke Blue Devils next season. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off the heels of his official visit to Duke where he took in 'Countdown to Craziness' alongside two other five-star recruits, V.J. Edgecombe and Patrick Ngongba. Read more ⮕

Projected top pick in '25 NBA draft Cooper Flagg commits to DukeCooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, on Monday announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils. Read more ⮕

How Cooper Flagg and Duke will fit together next seasonThe No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 picked the Blue Devils over UConn. Here's how his decision affects both schools -- and college basketball -- for the 2024-25 season. Read more ⮕

Breaking down Duke recruit Cooper Flagg's gameCooper Flagg announced his commitment to Duke on Oct. 30. Now, get to know his game, what coaches and scouts are saying about him and his possible NBA future. Read more ⮕

Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg commits to DukeCooper Flagg, the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, announced his commitment to Duke University. Read more ⮕