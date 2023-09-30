What channel is the Rutgers game on today? | FREE LIVE STREAM, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Wagner

Wagner faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/2023) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wagner (2-2) at Rutgers (3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)Series record: Rutgers leads 1-0.Rutgers needs the win to stay on track to become bowl eligible.

Beating the Seahawks would get them to 4-1, meaning it would need two wins in the final seven games. The schedule gets tougher in the final two months with Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, No. 4 Ohio State, Iowa, No. 6 Penn State and Maryland on tap.Special Teams: Rutgers has excelled on special teams during Greg Schiano’s two stints as head coach. It has blocked 67 kicks under Schiano, 12 times scoring following a block. Wagner struggled last week against Merrimack’s special teams. Donovan Wadley scored on a 94-yard kickoff return and Merrimack also had Nasir Maryland scoop and score on an 8-yard return following a blocked punt.Wagner: Quarterback Steven Krajewski ran for two second-half touchdowns and threw a late 21-yard scoring pass to Jaylen Bonelli on fourth down to lift Wagner past Merrimack in a Northeast Conference game. He was 14-of-26 passing for 118 yards and two TD tosses.

