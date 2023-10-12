What channel is the Kansas City Chiefs game today (10/12/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Wee

k 6 vs. Denver BroncosA whirlwind of NFL action awaits with the FanDuel promo code's unbeatable $200 bonus bet offer for new users.this year. In past years, you could find the games on FOX and NFL Network — but that is no longer the case unless you live in the Denver or Kansas City area.

Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season, when Gary Kubiak — and Peyton Manning — proceeded to lead the Broncos to a victory in the Super Bowl. That has been the case much of the season. The Chiefs (4-1) have not lost since their opener against Detroit but, other than a game against the woebegone Bears that was over by halftime, they have had to squeak out wins against everyone else.

“When you play a team like the Broncos, same as any division opponent, there’s another level of intensity,” said Mahomes, who is 11-0 against Denver. “I’m not worried about a streak or anything like that. I’m worried about winning against a division opponent. headtopics.com

“We really should and could be 4-1,” the Broncos’ Russell Wilson said, “but ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ is not good enough.”They trailed 34-28 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the go-ahead touchdown in Nathaniel Hackett’s penultimate game as coach. Two weeks later, they trailed 27-24 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t score again in interim coach Jerry Rosburg’s debut.

How to Watch Tonight's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game on Thursday Night FootballThe Broncos visit the Chiefs to open Week 6 of the NFL season. Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs - October 13, 2023Broncos hope to keep scoring down (Avg. 43 points allowed in last 3 games) when they visit Chiefs in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonightTonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. This week, the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be looking to end a brutal 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs — the Chiefs will likely be looking for Taylor Swift in the stands.

Taylor Swift will be at Denver Broncos game against Kansas City Chiefs, TMZ reportsDonna Kelce answered some questions on the TODAY Show about the rumored relationship between her son Travis Kelce and superstar Taylor Swift.