What channel is the Falcons game today (10/1/23)? LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 4 vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Jacksonville (1-2) will play a “home game” against Atlanta (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and then move across town and play as the visitor against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Falcons-Jaguars matchup is the first of five international NFL games in 2023 and the first of three in London.

Given how poorly the Jags performed at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville the last two weeks, they’re eager to get away and possibly find better results roughly 4,300 miles (6,900 kilometers) from home. “It’s a chance for us to reset a little bit and regroup to try to get back on track,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “We’re doing everything together as one of those bonding types of experiences as a football team and as coaches.”

Jacksonville’s offense definitely needs help connecting. The unit has been mostly a mess since the Jaguarsin their opener. The Jaguars allowed four sacks against the Chiefs, fumbled three times and finished 4 of 14 on third and fourth downs. They were equally sloppy against the winless Texans, with Calvin Ridley dropping two touchdown passes, Trevor Lawrence throwing an interception and Jamal Agnew fumbling. headtopics.com

NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in LondonIt's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

'Toy Story' meets the NFL: Sunday's Falcons-Jaguars game to feature alternate presentation for kidsWoody, Buzz Lightyear and the “Toy Story” universe will be taking in an NFL game for the first time

