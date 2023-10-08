What channel is the Cowboys game today (10/8/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 5 vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The questions about getting past the San Francisco 49ers hurdle were directed at the Dallas Cowboys as soon as their latest victory was complete.

Dallas gets another shot at doing that Sunday night when the Cowboys (3-1) visit the 49ers (4-0) in a game with much less meaning than the losses the past two Januarys, but could impact where a rematch is played this season if the teams meet again in the playoffs.

That’s because of what happened the past two seasons. The Cowboys lost 19-12 at the Niners in the divisional round last season, following a 23-17 loss at home in the wild-card round the previous season.Winning on Sunday won’t lessen the blow from those losses, but will serve as a sign that there has been improvement in Dallas. headtopics.com

Neither franchise has won it all since the 1990s with both still seeking a sixth title. This is the first time since 1994 that they meet in the regular season with both teams multiple games over .500. Purdy has overcome every challenge he has faced. But he hasn’t had to lead a team from behind in the clutch. Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 last season, Purdy has completed only one pass when trailing in the fourth quarter. That was a 1-yard pass to George Kittle in the NFC title game loss at Philadelphia when Purdy had a torn ligament in his elbow.

He scored a TD in the playoff win against Dallas and has at least one in a franchise-record 13 straight games in the regular season and playoffs.

