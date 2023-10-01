What channel is the Bears game today (10/1/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 4 vs. Broncos

about his “robotic” play. He indicated the coaches might be feeding him too much information while also blaming himself for his struggles. Fields later said those comments were taken out of context.

The Bears could have rallied with an inspired performance at Kansas City. Instead, they fell behind 41-0. Then again, things could have gone worse. Just look at the Broncos (0-3).and allowed 726 yards of offense in the franchise’s second-worst blowout of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 loss to the Raiders in 1967. The Broncos lost their first two games against Las Vegas and Washington by a combined three points.

“The reality is we have a couple of games we felt like we should have won,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “That’s the truth. The last game we didn’t play our best but the reality is that we’ll get to go again on Sunday. We get to strap on our pads and do what we love to do and hopefully put on a show.”This would be a good time for Fields to have a breakout performance.

He comes in with a 5-23 record as an NFL starter, and a 67.7 passer rating this season that ranks among the league’s worst.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Broncos vs. Bears: Live updates and highlights from the NFL Week 4 gameLive updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the Denver Broncos’ NFL Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2023.

| In NFL game of the weak, Broncos and Bears simply can’t winIf misery loves company, it promises to be a downright party Sunday when the winless Bears host the winless Broncos.

| NFL Primer: Dolphins-Bills is a sight to see; Broncos-Bears is unsightlyThe Bills host Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, getting their chance to slow the NFL’s most explosive offense with first place in the AFC East at stake.

Bears vs. Broncos: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 4 matchupSomething's gotta give. It's not just a 2003 classic film starring Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves. Well, this week something's gotta give between the Bears and Broncos. Both teams winless, and this time it's Russell Wilson as the old man still trying to rack up the dubs.

Week 4: Predictions for Chicago Bears-Denver BroncosJustin Fields, the Chicago Bears secondary and Chase Claypool are all things to watch as the Denver Broncos visit Soldier Field on Sunday.

Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears vs. Denver BroncosThe 0-3 Chicago Bears will play the 0-3 Denver Broncos at Soldier Field in a Week 4 matchup

about his “robotic” play. He indicated the coaches might be feeding him too much information while also blaming himself for his struggles. Fields later said those comments were taken out of context., saying he needed to “take care of my health and my family.”

The Bears could have rallied with an inspired performance at Kansas City. Instead, they fell behind 41-0.

Then again, things could have gone worse. Just look at the Broncos (0-3).and allowed 726 yards of offense in the franchise’s second-worst blowout of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 loss to the Raiders in 1967. The Broncos lost their first two games against Las Vegas and Washington by a combined three points.

“The reality is we have a couple of games we felt like we should have won,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “That’s the truth. The last game we didn’t play our best but the reality is that we’ll get to go again on Sunday. We get to strap on our pads and do what we love to do and hopefully put on a show.”This would be a good time for Fields to have a breakout performance.

He comes in with a 5-23 record as an NFL starter, and a 67.7 passer rating this season that ranks among the league’s worst. He also has just 109 yards rushing after running for 1,143 last season. The Broncos rank last both in total defense and stopping the run.Wilson is playing a lot better than last year, at least statistically, but the Broncos aren’t capitalizing on his rebound from a horrid 2022 season in which he threw for 16 touchdowns and 3,524 yards. This season, Wilson is on pace to throw for 34 TDs and a career-high 4,482 yards. But Wilson is just 4-14 in a Broncos uniform after compiling a record of 104-53-1 in Seattle.

“I think there’s some great things we’re doing but there are some things we’ve got to get better at,” Wilson said.The Bears have a league-low one sack after finishing last in the NFL a year ago with 20. By contrast, the Pittsburgh Steelers lead the league with 13.

Though Mahomes had all the time he needed last week, the Bears insist the opportunities for sacks are there. They’re just not finishing plays.

“We have a lot of quarterback hits, a lot of quarterback hurries. We just have to finish and maximize on those opportunities and bringing the quarterback down,” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said.The Broncos have had 11, eight and 24 missed tackles in their losses, according to Pro Football Focus.

“It’s a will thing, you know guys in the NFL are good, so it’s not even just one-on-one tackling, it’s 11 guys getting there to where if one guy does miss, we’ve got three or four guys right behind him backing him up,” linebacker Alex Singleton said.Eberflus reiterated he plans to call defensive plays for the remainder of the season.

He’s been doing it the past two games in the absence of Williams. Eberflus was Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator prior to taking the Bears’ head coaching job last year.Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.