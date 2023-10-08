What channel is the Atlanta Falcons game today (10/8/23)? FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 5

vs. Houston TexansAtlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) calls out before the snap during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said “the easy thing is to jerk the wheel” by benching Ridder after only four games in his first full season as the starter. Smith said he is not making a change this week. Veteran Taylor Heinicke, who was signed to be Ridder’s backup, would move up if Smith changes starters.

Smith said a good start could do wonders for Ridder, who has three touchdown passes and three interceptions. Atlanta’s offense also struggled two weeks ago in a 20-6 loss at Detroit. Another poor performance by Ridder and the offense at home could force Smith’s hand. headtopics.com

There are no questions about Stroud’s job security. The rookie’s 1,212 passing yards rank fourth in the league and are the second-most in a player’s first four games, behind Cam Newton’s 1,386 in 2011.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud’s experience at Ohio State has helped him flourish as a rookie. Howard, who signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension in July, can’t wait to get on the field with Stroud. headtopics.com

“They’re all really good players,” Stroud said. “They fly around, they’re aggressive, they want to guard you man to man and they’re going to be in your face all game. For us, we’ve got to be ready to play a really, really hard game.”Ridder says the Falcons’ offense is “just a few simple things” away from success. Maybe just an inch at times.

