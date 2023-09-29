What California Gov. Gavin Newsom said about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death

Newsom, who did not release a timetable for naming a replacement, called Feinstein a “political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace.” Sen Dianne Feinstein was California’s longest-serving U.S. senator and the longest-serving female member in the chamber’s history when she died Thursday night. With her death, Democratic Gov.
Gavin Newsom will need to make a crucial decision on who will replace the Democratic senator. He had previously promised to name a Black woman to the post if Feinstein retired as she battled health issues. Feinstein had already announced she would not seek another term, which set off a scramble among California politicians who want to replace here.
Here is the statement Newsom’s office released on Friday morning:
“Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like.