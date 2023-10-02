What are the Phillies-Marlins MLB wild card series game times, schedule?

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache (19) greet Brandon Marsh, front right, at home plate after scoring on Marsh's home run against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) APGame 2 will be Wednesday night and Game 3 will be played Thursday if necessary. All three games are slated to start at 8:08 p.m. and be shown on ESPN as the Phillies were awarded the prime-time window.

It is the second straight year the Phillies will begin play as a wild card team. Last year, they started the postseason as a No. 6 seed and This year, the fourth-seeded Phillies will open the postseason at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins surged past the Arizona Diamondbacks for the No. 5 seed winning two of three games this weekend while the Diamondbacks were swept at home by the Houston Astros.

The Marlins are in the postseason for just the fourth time in their history and first time in a full season since 2003 - they were part of the expanded 2020 field. They won the World Series the first two times they qualified for the playoffs.

Miami could give the Phillies fits because of familiarity and because of a bevy of left-handed pitchers to match up with the likes of Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott. Southpaws Jesus Lazardo (10-9, 3.63) and Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66) are set to start the first two games for Miami against Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.

The winner of the series will move on to face the top-seeded Atlanta Braves beginning Saturday.

In the American League, the Texas Rangers-Tampa Bay Rays wild card series games are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and the Toronto Blue Jays-Texas Rangers at 4:30 with the other National League series, Arizona at Milwaukee starting at 7 p.m. each day.

