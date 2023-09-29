What Are Blood Witches In Fate: The Winx Saga

Blood Witches explained. Fate: The Winx Saga follows a fire-powered fairy named Bloom (Cowen) who attends Alfea College and teams up with her friends Stella (van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum) as they undergo a series of...

Fate: The Winx Saga follows a fire-powered fairy named Bloom (Cowen) who attends Alfea College and teams up with her friends Stella (van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum) as they undergo a series of dangerous yet exciting fantasy adventures, all while Bloom learns more about her past. Additionally, along their journey, Bloom and her friends must confront a series of dangerous creatures and enemies that wish to do harm to the fairy race, most notably the Blood Witches who throughout the series are shown to have a long, detailed history and lore that is just utterly fascinating.

Most high fantasy stories feature a group of mythical villains, and in the case of Fate: The Winx Saga, those supposed villains are the Blood Witches. Based on the animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is a teen drama live-action reboot created by Brian Young and features a strong cast of talented actors like Abigail Cohen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, and Precious Mustapha. The series ran for two seasons before Netflix ultimately canceled Fate: The Winx Saga in 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows a fire-powered fairy named Bloom (Cowen) who attends Alfea College and teams up with her friends Stella (van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum) as they undergo a series of dangerous yet exciting fantasy adventures, all while Bloom learns more about her past. Additionally, along their journey, Bloom and her friends must confront a series of dangerous creatures and enemies that wish to do harm to the fairy race, most notably the Blood Witches who throughout the series are shown to have a long, detailed history and lore that is just utterly fascinating.

Blood Witches Are Not Technically Magical Beings One of the major differences between Fate: The Winx Saga and the animated Winx Club series which beings are classified as "magical". For example, in the original Winx Club, witches were considered magical beings because they could perform magic naturally just like Fairies. In Fate: The Winx Saga, however, Fairies are the only ones that can be classified as "magical beings" as they can perform magic naturally. Meanwhile, witches are humans who gain magical powers by using unnatural methods, so they do not count as "magical beings".

Blood Witches Can Manipulate People By Controlling Their Blood One of the defining magical abilities of Blood Witches is that they are able to manipulate anyone's blood from anywhere. This means that Blood Witches are able to gain total control over a person's body like how a puppeteer controls the physical actions of a puppet. Additionally, because blood flows all throughout the body, Blood Witches are able to access organs like muscles, stomachs, bones, and even the brain, giving them the ability to immobilize and even kill a person. Blood Witches are also able to use their blood manipulation for healing purposes such as restarting a fainted person's heart.

Blood Witches Get Their Powers From Human Sacrifice And Death Unlike Fairies, who are naturally born with magical powers, Blood Witches are humans who are given no such traits at birth. Therefore, according to former Headmistress of Alfea Rosalind Hale (Lesley Sharp), Blood Witches gain magical abilities unnaturally by engaging in human sacrifice and offering up their own blood. That is why the Blood Witches' main magical ability is blood-bending; because they get their powers through blood and human sacrifice, the element of their abilities is tied to that specific ritual. This is in contrast to all types of Fate: The Winx Saga Fairies, who because their magic is natural, are tied to specific elements like fire, water, or earth.

Blood Witches Rely On Stolen Fairy Magic As frightening and powerful as the Blood Witches' ability to control people through blood manipulation may be, it has no effect on Fairies, making this ability practically useless considering the conflict between the two types of beings. However, Blood Witches do have the ability to rob Fairies of their magic and use it against them, which the Blood Witches often do. Additionally, unlike Fairies, Blood Witches' veins glow when they cast stolen magic.

Blood Witches and Fairies Have Been At War For Over A Millennium According to the lore of Fate: The Winx Saga, Blood Witches and Fairies have been in conflict with each other for over a millennium. They have built so much hatred and distrust towards each other that each group is willing to do whatever it takes to see the other destroyed. This includes overzealous individuals like Blood Witch Sebastian Valtor's unnamed father, who wanted to gain as much power as possible to completely destroy the Fairies, and Fairy Rosalind Hale who does not hesitate when given the opportunity to completely wipe out all the Blood Witches.

Blood Witches Have Similar Physiology To Humans And Fairies Despite the intense animosity between Blood Witches and Fairies, on the surface, they actually share a number of similar physical attributes. For example, because of their similar physiology, some characters like Sebastian Valtor (Eanna Hardwicke) and Grey Owens (Brandon Grace) were able to hide their Blood Witch identities from Bloom and the other Fairy characters. Both Fairies and Blood Witches also share the common trait of having their eyes glow whenever they perform magic, though Blood Witches eyes turn reddish-orange while Fairies' eyes turn into the color of their element such as blue for water.

The Blood Witches' Home of Aster Dell Housed The Dragon Flame Sebastian Valtor's father believed that the only way he could truly destroy the Fairies was if he had access to the Dragon Flame, an ancient yet incredibly powerful magic power that could wipe out armies with complete ease. He eventually discovered that a baby Fairy had inherited the Dragon Flame from her mother, so Sebastian's father kidnapped her and kept her in status for a thousand years in the Blood Witch village of Aster Dell. Unfortunately, Rosalind Hale discovers the existence of the baby with the Dragon Flame, so she steals the baby from the Blood Witches and hides her on Earth. That baby would grow up to become Bloom.

The Fairies Almost Kill All The Blood Witches After stealing Bloom from the village of Aster Dell in Fate: The Winx Saga, Rosalind saw an opportunity to destroy the Blood Witches once and for all. With the help of Farah Dowling (Eve Best) and Ben Harvey (Alex Macqueen), she uses a powerful lightning storm spell that completely destroys Aster Dell and kills everyone living in the area. Farah and Ben only helped her after Rosalind promised that she would evacuate the village before destroying it. Therefore, when they realized that Rosalind had lied to them, they immediately felt guilty regardless if the Blood Witches were their sworn enemy.

Sebastian Valtor and Grey Owens Survived The Attack on Aster Dell While Rosalind may have laid waste to Aster Dell, not all Blood Witches were killed as many relatives who were not living in the area survived. The two main survivors are Sebastian Valtor and Grey Owens, both of whom infiltrate Alfea College to learn as much magic with the goal of bringing back all their fellow Blood Witches who died from Rosalind's spell. To do this, Sebastian attempts to learn how to open a portal to the Realm of Darkness so that he can summon Shadow, a magical creature that can bring people back from the dead.

Sebastian Valter Is Different From His Father At first glance, Sebastian and his father may be identical, as both desire access to a powerful magic power that would grant them and their people tremendous strength, but their motivations for gaining such power differ greatly. For example, Sebastian's father is a power-hungry man who wants to steal the Dragon Flame to use it for himself and destroy the Fairies once and for all. Sebastian, on the other hand, wants to gain the magic ability to enter the Realm of Darkness and summon Shadow so that he can "right the wrongs" and bring his family and loved ones back to life.