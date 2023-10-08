What America's political dysfunction means for the stock market and investors

The unprecedented ousting of Kevin McCarthy from the U.S. House speaker’s chair last week sparked a round of understandable anguish for investors and market analysts who saw yet more evidence of U.S. political dysfunction.

Investors argued that the political chaos wasn’t a cause of the selloff in bonds that took long-term Treasury yields to 16-year highs and sent stocks to their lowest since early June, but it was seen as part of a disturbing and long-running pattern.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y rose 23.2 basis points last week to end Friday at 4.941%, its highest since Sept. 20, 2007. The 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y yield topped 4.80% on Oct. 3, its highest since Aug. 8, 2007, and ended the week at 4.783%. headtopics.com

The week ahead, however, also promises more political drama as divided House Republicans attempt to choose McCarthy’s successor. Given McCarthy’s fate, that successor is seen as less likely to reach across the aisle. Oddsmakers now see an increased risk of a government shutdown when the stopgap funding measure runs out next month.

An earlier debt ceiling fight had prompted S&P Global to strip the U.S. of its AAA rating in 2011. Analysts fear a November shutdown could prompt Moody’s Investors Service to become the last of the three major ratings firms to take away its top rating. headtopics.com

Others see much higher stakes. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, in a Friday LinkedIn post, argued that McCarthy’s removal was a sign of increasing political polarization and “another step away from democracy and toward civil war.

“It’s a problem and it’s a big problem, but it’s not a new problem, so it’s hard to link the meta issues that have been building for not months or years but really decades to the current market dynamic,” said Christopher Smart, founder and managing partner of Arbroath Group, a consulting firm. headtopics.com

Ray Dalio: McCarthy ouster 'another step away from democracy and toward civil war'

