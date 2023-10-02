What Aaron Rodgers told the Jets in uplifting sideline return

Patrick Mahomes’ simple message for Zach Wilson after Jets lossMaybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets seasonFormer Packers receiver developing chemistry with Zach WilsonAaron Rodgers was back on the Jets’ sideline early Sunday evening, leaning on his crutches while chatting up his teammates and coaches in his first trip back to MetLife Stadium since tearing his Achilles in the season opener.

Maybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets season Former Packers receiver developing chemistry with Zach Wilson Aaron Rodgers was back on the Jets’ sideline early Sunday evening, leaning on his crutches while chatting up his teammates and coaches in his first trip back to MetLife Stadium since tearing his Achilles in the season opener.from a suite, but his presence was felt from the time he addressed the team Saturday night at the hotel.

“I’m not sure about today but [Saturday] was outstanding to have him back and to talk to the team,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “His teammates love him. We love him. He loves his teammates. I’m just glad he’s back around the building.

“I’ve told you guys he’s an unbelievable human. He really is. Just his presence I think … it’s like a family. It’s like big brother just walked back in for those guys in the locker room.

Read more:

nypost »

Aaron Rodgers visits Jets and will attend ‘Sunday Night Football’ gameAaron Rodgers spoke to his teammates at the team hotel Saturday in preparation for their battle with the Chiefs on Sunday, and he will be at the game.

Aaron Rodgers to reportedly attend Jets' 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. ChiefsAaron Rodgers has mostly been with the New York Jets in spirit since tearing his Achilles tendon, but that is reportedly changing this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers to reportedly attend Jets' 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. ChiefsAaron Rodgers has mostly been with the New York Jets in spirit since tearing his Achilles tendon, but that is reportedly changing this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers Injury: What we know about the Jets QB 2 weeks laterWhile it may feel like an eternity since Aaron Rodgers went down injured, it's only been two weeks. Here's what we know about the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets, expected to attend game vs. Chiefs, AP source saysAn AP source says Aaron Rodgers attended a team meeting at the Jets’ hotel Saturday and is expected to be at the game against the Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers expected to attend Jets vs. Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium Sunday: sourcesTaylor Swift may not be the only surprise guest in attendance at the Jets game Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes’ simple message for Zach Wilson after Jets loss

Maybe there is hope yet for Zach Wilson and this Jets season

Former Packers receiver developing chemistry with Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers was back on the Jets’ sideline early Sunday evening, leaning on his crutches while chatting up his teammates and coaches in his first trip back to MetLife Stadium since tearing his Achilles in the season opener.from a suite, but his presence was felt from the time he addressed the team Saturday night at the hotel.

“I’m not sure about today but [Saturday] was outstanding to have him back and to talk to the team,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “His teammates love him. We love him. He loves his teammates. I’m just glad he’s back around the building.

“I’ve told you guys he’s an unbelievable human. He really is. Just his presence I think … it’s like a family. It’s like big brother just walked back in for those guys in the locker room.”NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark said Rodgers told her that “his plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye” and “his goal is to play again this season.”Stark added that Rodgers would return to his California home this week and have his stitches removed before coming back to the Jets after the bye on Oct. 22

“It’s always exciting to see the big brother. I can’t wait to get him on the sideline with us,” quarterback Zach Wilson said, adding that Rodgers’ message to the team Saturday night was to “stick together.”Fox’s Jay Glazer also reported that Rodgers told the team to “stop pointing fingers” amid a losing streak that was extended to three games.

During pregame warm-ups, Rodgers walked onto the field using crutches and spent some time chatting with NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico on the Jets’ bench. He then stood on the sideline and several Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, came over to talk to him.

“It was great just to see him, and see him in good spirits. The last time he was here, that wasn’t the face that we saw,” Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Just to erase that out of your mind and have a new picture of Aaron in your head, that’s a happy Aaron, that loves to be around us and will be happy to talk ball. So it’s great to have him around.“If you can’t wake up for Sunday night against the Chiefs, you don’t need to be playing ball. But when you got Aaron showing up, it definitely added something to that.”

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostMark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firing