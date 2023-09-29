What a ‘super’ El Niño could mean for winter weather in each U.S. region

El Niño could mean a stormy winter from California to Florida, mild weather from the Northwest to the Great Lakes, and snow for the Mid-Atlantic. El Niño is associated with above-average snowfall in the Mid-Atlantic, but that is largely because it can produce feast-or-famine winters with one or two major snowstorms along the Acela corridor from Washington to New York.

dropped more than 29 inches of snow in Baltimore

, its biggest storm on record, and more than 30 inches in suburbs north and west of Washington. But that storm accounted for the bulk of that winter’s snowfall in those areas. Moderate-strength El Niños produce the most above-normal snowfall in the Washington region, according to a National Weather Service analysis, while weak El Niños are actually associated with below-normal snowfall. Strong El Niños — as this winter’s is forecast — are tied to only slightly above-average snowfall. Washington’s two least snowy winters on record occurred during strong El Niños in 1972-1973 and 1997-1998. Just 0.1 inches of snow fell in both instances.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

El Niño is associated with above-average snowfall in the Mid-Atlantic, but that is largely because it can produce feast-or-famine winters with one or two major snowstorms along the Acela corridor from Washington to New York.dropped more than 29 inches of snow in Baltimore

, its biggest storm on record, and more than 30 inches in suburbs north and west of Washington. But that storm accounted for the bulk of that winter’s snowfall in those areas.

Moderate-strength El Niños produce the most above-normal snowfall in the Washington region, according to a National Weather Service analysis, while weak El Niños are actually associated with below-normal snowfall. Strong El Niños — as this winter’s is forecast — are tied to only slightly above-average snowfall. Washington’s two least snowy winters on record occurred during strong El Niños in 1972-1973 and 1997-1998. Just 0.1 inches of snow fell in both instances.

Climate forecasts suggest the wet trend across the Southeast could also extend as far north as southern New England. But warmer-than-normal conditions could also be more likely than usual from New England into the Mid-Atlantic states.