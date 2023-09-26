What A 'B-Western' Is & How It's Different From A Western Movie

The Western's earliest form was less prestigious. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the earliest and most important versions of this phenomenon was the B-Western.

As a precursor to the era which produced some of the greatest Westerns ever, it’s important to understand how it came about, what it’s main features were, and how it led to the Western in its current form. Though the genre produced few masterpieces in Hollywood, it remains a significant part of cinematic history.

Before the Western genre became the iconic vessel for some of the greatest movies ever made, it had a cheaper, more prolific first iteration: the B-Western. B movies are a fascinating part of film history. While the idea of inexpensive, shoddily-made films seeing nationwide releases seems remote today, the form composed a substantial portion of the cinematic market for decades. In this time, numerous genres were given the B movie schlock treatment, although some boasted actors and directors destined for greatness.

A "B-Western" Was Low-Budget & Aimed At Younger Audiences In the early days of film, the primary audiences for cinematic releases were children, who would flock to Saturday matinees to see the latest releases. As such, the best moneymaking practice became cranking out films that could be produced quickly and cheaply to an audience of children. Thus, the B-Western was born. The films, which generally filled up the less prestigious second spot on a double bill, were a little over an hour long, and tell largely repetitive stories, filled with stock characters such as the sheriff, the rancher, the banker, and the outlaw. These films had titles like Two-Fisted Law, Texas Cyclone, and Phantom Ranger.

Since the films were aimed at children, they rarely included killing, and most of the plots had an intensely moralistic tone. The vast majority of gunplay involved acts of marksmanship such as shooting a gun out of an opponent’s hand. Actors would appear in dozens of films, often wearing the same costume in every film so that shots could be reused in other titles. However, the stunt performers were the real stars. Due to a lack of killing, it was chases and other dangerous feats that brought in the crowds. The performers who could pull them off were in high demand, and were often paid more than the stars.

How B-Westerns Helped Establish The Western Movie Genre By the mid-1940s, trips to movie theaters became less frequent, and demand for cheap, quick Westerns began to diminish. However, the B-Western had proven the mass appeal of the genre and functioned as a training ground for some prominent figures, including John Wayne (although some of Wayne’s B-Westerns would come to embarrass him) and legendary Western filmmaker John Ford. With less of an emphasis on speed, more expensive and mature Westerns became viable, ushering in a golden age of Westerns between the 1940s and 1960s.