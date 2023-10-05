Whales and dolphins in American waters are losing food and habitat to climate change, US study says

FILE - A humpback whale breaches on Stellwagen Bank about 25 miles east of Boston, on Aug. 22, 2005. Marine mammals that live in U.S. waters face major threats from the warming ocean temperatures, rising sea levels and decreasing sea ice volumes associated with climate change, according a new study. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)– Whales, dolphins and seals living in U.S.

The scientists found large whales such as humpbacks and North Atlantic right whales were among the most vulnerable to climate change, and that other toothed whales and dolphins were also at high risk., published last month in the journal PLOS ONE, is evidence that the way the U.S. manages whales and dolphins needs to adapt in the era of climate change, advocates for marine mammals said.

“As the climate's changing, we're seeing some of the effects already, and some of our marine mammal populations are more vulnerable to those changes than others,” Lettrich said. “Based on this study, we see a good proportion are highly and very highly vulnerable. headtopics.com

The scientists looked at the animals' degree of exposure to climate change and sensitivity and capacity to adapt to it. They found 72% of the stocks were highly or very highly vulnerable to climate change, with a little less than half falling in the “very high” category.

However, the scientists said changes to ocean temperature and chemistry also can change sound transmission. That can affect the sonar-like echolocation marine mammals such as dolphins use to communicate and hunt. Climate change “must be considered to adequately manage species,” the study states. headtopics.com

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration examined more than 100 stocks of American whale and dolphin species and found more than 70% are vulnerable to threats such as loss of habitat and food due to impacts of warming waters. The impacts also include loss of dissolved oxygen and changes to ocean chemistry. Advocates for marine mammals say the study is evidence that management of the animals must adapt to save them.

