WGC, LBMA find interoperability between responsible gold mining, sourcing standards

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

Gold Fields invests in Great Southern projectGold miner Gold Fields will spend up to A$15-million to earn a 75% interest in the Edinburgh Park gold project, in north Queensland, owned by ASX-listed Great Southern Mining. Under the earn-in agreement, Gold Fields would sole-fund up to A$15-million in exploration expenditure over a six-year period, to earn the majority stake in the project, which incorporates nine granted exploration licenses and two exploration license applications covering some 1 750 km2.

Harvard student organizations claim Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for Gaza attacksSeveral Harvard student organizations signed a joint statement holding Israel responsible for the deadly attack by Hamas and the subsequent war that followed.

The only way to deter terrorist attacks on Israel is to punish who's responsible: IranThere are many losers in Hamas’ war-crime attack against Israeli civilians. Primary among them are the Israeli women, children and other civilians who have been killed, wounded and kidnapped.

1 Minor Daryl Dixon Character Could Be Responsible For The Walking Dead's Zombie VirusA minor unnamed character in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon could be the person responsible for releasing the zombie virus in the first place.

Marriott International, IHG, Hilton partner to promote responsible supply chain practicesThe owners of such luxury operations as The Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts have formed the Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement, coming together to scale positive impact.

Jets' late scoop-and-score responsible for bettor's insane $27,000 winThe Jets defense did it again, sealing a late win for the team and one happy bettor, too.