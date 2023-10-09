WGA members ratify agreement, officially ending the Hollywood writers strike

The membership voted 99% in favor of ratification, with 8,435 voting yes and 90 members opposed. In a statement, WGA West president Meredith Stiehm thanked leadership, strike captains, and WGA staff for working to deliver the contract.

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, the president of WGA East, urged the AMPTP to make a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA. “Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity,” she said in the statement.

