WeWork Expects to Emerge from Bankruptcy by May, Anticipates $8 Billion in Rental Savings

Embattled co-working space provider WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, touting lease-restructuring efforts that it estimates will bring $8 billion in future rental savings.

Fed's Mester still expects rate cuts this year, but rules out MayThe central bank official noted progress made on inflation while the economy has continued to grow.

NYPD Purchases Expensive AI Metal Detectors That May or May Not Actually WorkScience and Technology News and Videos

Adam Neumann submits bid of more than $500 million to buy WeWorkAdam Neumann has submitted an unsolicited bid in excess of $500 million to acquire WeWork out of bankruptcy, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Adam Neumann Submits $500 Million Bid to Acquire WeWorkAdam Neumann has made an unsolicited bid of over $500 million to acquire WeWork out of bankruptcy, showing renewed interest in taking back the company he was ousted from five years ago.

Soho House Is Heading Toward Bankruptcy, a New Report SaysGlassHouse Research claims the chain will suffer the same fate as WeWork.

