Westworld Season 5's Future Remains Uncertain

Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy planned to make a fifth and final season of Westworld . However, HBO canceled the ambitious sci-fi series after four seasons in November 2022. To add insult to injury,The future of Westworld Season 5 is bleak. Yet, Nolan remains optimistic the series will receive a proper ending. When asked by“Yes, 100 percent,” Nolan said when asked if he plans to make Westworld ’s original ending. “We’re completionists.

It took me eight years and a change of director to get Interstellar made. We’d like to finish the story we started.” HBO removing the series from Max did not bother Nolan. He’s “proud” of what they accomplished. However, Nolan still yearns to complete the series. “In terms of finishing the story, you understand that you get the time that you get, sometimes it’s as much as you want, sometimes it’s not,” Nolan added. “I’m so fucking proud of what we made. It was an extraordinary experience. I think it would be a mistake to look back and only feel regre

Westworld Season 5 Cancellation Ending Nolan Lisa Joy HBO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonathan Nolan Hopes to Make 'Westworld's Cancelled Final SeasonDenis is a professional writer covering entertainment topics with a focus on TV shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Jonathan Nolan still intends — '100 percent' — to finish Westworld: 'We're completionists'Jonathan Nolan still completely intends to revive 'Westworld,' despite being canceled after its 4th season: 'We're completionists'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Jonathan Nolan Still Wants to Finish ‘Westworld’Jonathan Nolan, the mastermind behind 'Westworld,' is determined to conclude the series despite its cancellation.

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »

One Chicago Renewal Update: Fire Season 13, PD Season 12 & Med Season 10 Confirmed At NBCOne Chicago is all set for next season.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Euphoria' Season 3 Delayed: What We Know About the Future of the Emmy-Winning SeriesIn a statement to ET, HBO confirmed that the show's cast is being allowed to 'pursue other opportunities.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Halo Season 2's Flood Introduction & Future Ramifications Excitedly Explained By Star'Oh, we're doing the Flood? '

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »