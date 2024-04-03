Westworld's Cancellation Leaves Fans and Creators Wanting Closure

Few moves were more shocking, in the David Zaslav-led Warner Bros. apocalypse of 2022, than removing Westworld from HBO after its cancelation. Yes, the show was complicated and confounding, and yes, viewership declined over the seasons. But it was a keystone series for HBO in the late 2010s, a sprawling, stylish sci-fi epic with some unforgettable performances.

For the show to just be dropped after all that felt like a disservice to the series, and its lack of closure haunted the fans, the stars, and the creators alike. “Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet,” co-creator Lisa Joy said at the time of cancellation. Her husband and co-creator Jonathan Nolan still has hopes of reaching it. “We’re completionists,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “It took me eight years and a change of director to get Interstellar made. We’d like to finish the story we starte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fallout's TV Show is Made By Fans, but Not for Only FansNolan's no stranger to adaptations, and he's more than fine if diehard Fallout fans don't fully see the show's vision.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Jonathan Nolan Hopes to Make 'Westworld's Cancelled Final SeasonDenis is a professional writer covering entertainment topics with a focus on TV shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Netflix TV Show Cancellation Is Even More Disappointing After New UpdateOne canceled Netflix show gets a sad update.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Lancaster County Commissioner Expresses Disappointment over Cancellation of Drag Story HourAlice Yoder, a Lancaster County Commissioner, expresses her disappointment over the cancellation of the Drag Story Hour at the Lancaster Public Library and the threat of violence that led to the cancellation. She emphasizes the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community and expresses her commitment to continuing to support the library and the community in future events.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Lancaster officials respond to evacuation events, cancellation of Drag Story HourAlice Yoder, the Lancaster County Commissioner released a statement addressing the events happening in Lancaster Saturday.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Planet Fitness Loses $400 Million in Market Value After Controversial Membership CancellationPlanet Fitness's market value dropped by $400 million after canceling the gym membership of a person who photographed a male transgender person in the women's locker room. The incident went viral on TikTok, with critics accusing the gym of prioritizing inclusivity over women's safety and privacy. The drop in market value was celebrated by those boycotting the gym.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »