Westman Atelier Launches New Serum with 100% THD Ascorbate

The brand, cofounded by husband-and-wife duo Gucci Westman and David Neville, is introducing its second skin care product. Called Suprême C, the serum is comprised of a single ingredient, 100 percent THD Ascorbate, a form of vitamin C. It launches on the brand’s website on Friday for $325.

The formula, though simple, comes at a premium given raw material costs. That didn’t bother Westman, who finds it more important to push the envelope with innovation rather than compromise performance for a lower cost. Suprême C joins the brand’s assortment as it builds out varied categories, price points and distribution. Earlier this year, it expanded into more“It’s about Gucci’s curation. These things take a lot of time, and there is an inherent sort of seal of approval from Gucci that all of our products have,” Neville said. “We are clearly excited about what more we can do in skin care based on the performance of the skin activator and how much that’s contributed to our business.

Westman Atelier Skincare Serum Suprême C THD Ascorbate Vitamin C Sensitive Skin Hyperpigmentation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gucci Westman Reveals How She Convinced Taylor Swift to Wear Red LipstickMakeup artist Gucci Westman opens up about convincing Taylor Swift to wear red lipstick for a magazine cover and shares tips on achieving the look.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

This Serum From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand “Reduced” Shoppers' Wrinkles and PoresWestman Atelier’s anti-aging Skin Activator Serum doubles as a primer, according to shoppers. Shop it on sale for $128 at Credo Beauty.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Paper Earrings, Welded Bracelets and Accessible Gold: Atelier VM Marks 25 Years of Jewelry DesignAtelier VM, the Milan-based jewelry brand, is mounting an exhibition, publishing a book and introducing 3-karat gold to mark its 25th anniversary.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Angelina Jolie Looks Chic As Ever Hosting an Art Discussion at Her AtelierThe iconic actress knows how to make a statement. From Cannes to the Oscars, here are just a few times Angie wowed on the red carpet.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Fully Custom Luxury Ranges Elevate Culinary Trends in the KitchenL’Atelier Paris Haute Design combines European components with American craftsmanship for quality, service, and efficiency.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Makeup Artist Reveals the Story Behind Her Red LipstickCelebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman explains the story behind Taylor Swift's signature red lipstick and how it almost didn't happen.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »