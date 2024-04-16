Westman Atelier Launches New Serum with 100% THD Ascorbate

The brand, cofounded by husband-and-wife duo Gucci Westman and David Neville, is introducing its second skin care product. Called Suprême C, the serum is comprised of a single ingredient, 100 percent THD Ascorbate, a form of vitamin C. It launches on the brand’s website on Friday for $325.
The formula, though simple, comes at a premium given raw material costs. That didn’t bother Westman, who finds it more important to push the envelope with innovation rather than compromise performance for a lower cost. Suprême C joins the brand’s assortment as it builds out varied categories, price points and distribution. Earlier this year, it expanded into more“It’s about Gucci’s curation. These things take a lot of time, and there is an inherent sort of seal of approval from Gucci that all of our products have,” Neville said. “We are clearly excited about what more we can do in skin care based on the performance of the skin activator and how much that’s contributed to our business.
Westman Atelier Skincare Serum Suprême C THD Ascorbate Vitamin C Sensitive Skin Hyperpigmentation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »
Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »
Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »