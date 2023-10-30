Western Digital to Break up, Separating Hard-Drive Business From Flash-Memory Unit

The move will effectively unwind Western Digital’s $19 billion acquisition of SanDisk in 2016, which combined Western Digital’s then-slowing disk drive business with SanDisk’s chip-based flash storage technology.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

Chevron's $53B Hess purchase; Western Digital's doomed merger: 5 big deal reportsChevron's $53B Hess purchase; Western Digital's doomed merger: 5 big deal reports Read more ⮕

GM, Disney, Alphabet, Western Digital, SoFi, Apple, and More Stock Market MoversThe United Auto Workers union announces a strike at another General Motors plant, Nelson Peltz's push for board seats at Disney gets a boost, and results... Read more ⮕

Western Digital to separate into two companiesWestern Digital to separate into two companies Read more ⮕

Western Digital’s stock jumps on plan to spin off flash memory unit to shareholdersSteve Gelsi covers banking and cannabis as a Senior Reporter for MarketWatch. Read more ⮕

Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Vital to Back Israel by Separating Aid PackageRep. Mike Lawler said Sunday on Newsmax that he agrees aid to Israel must be set up separately, not combined with other funding issues in President Joe Biden's $105 billion proposal, adding that it's 'disturbing' to see people turning their backs on Israel 'the moment they... Read more ⮕

Christie slams Trump for supporting separating aid for Ukraine and Israel: 'Bad worldview'Julia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Read more ⮕