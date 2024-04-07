West Virginia University Students Protest Cuts to Programs

Sophomore Christian Adams expected he would be studying Chinese when he enrolled at West Virginia University , with a dream of working in labor or immigration law. He didn’t foresee switching his major to politics, a change he made after West Virginia’s flagship university in September. And he certainly didn’t expect to be studying — or teaching fellow students — about community organizing.

But the cuts, denounced as “draconian and catastrophic" by the American Federation of Teachers, catalyzed a different kind of education: Adams is co-founder of The West Virginia United Students’ Union

Following program cuts, new West Virginia University student union says fight is not overThe West Virginia United Students’ Union is the leading oppositional force against cuts at the state's flagship university. The union has organized protests, circulated petitions and helped save a handful of teaching positions before 143 faculty and 28 majors were ultimately cut.

