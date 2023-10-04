West Virginia man, woman arrested after teens found locked in shed

Florida mother arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving toddler in running car to go swimming

Deputies made several attempts to contact family members but were unsuccessful, local news station WSAZ reported. The children said they had no way to open the door from the inside of the barn, which investigators also referred to as a shed.

The teen girl told deputies they were last given food at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning and had been locked inside the shed since. She also said this was a regular occurrence for the siblings and that they were not allowed inside the house, per WSAZ. the 20x14 shed had no windows and contained a single table and chair, no beds and no access to running water.

Another small child was found locked inside the house. Deputies found the child in"an unprotected loft, approximately 15 feet high," the sheriff's office said. No parents or guardians were located at the scene when deputies arrived. However, the adoptive parents, Donald Ray Lantz, 63, and Jeanne Kay Whitefeather, 61, arrived at the scene later that night. of gross neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. Bonds for the pair were set at $200,000 cash. A preliminary hearing date has been set for the couple on Oct. 12, WSAZ reported. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

The West Virginia Textbook Panic That Turned ViolentBombs were planted in at least two schools and snipers fired on school bus escorts.

Manhunt launched after woman found dead inside tent at Virginia parkPolice named Rami El Sayed as a person of interest in the case.

Runaway tire kills woman driving with husband, 5 children in VirginiaState police said Tammy Parsons, 53, was driving on I-64 near Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon when a tire came off a vehicle going in the other direction and struck her car.

Woman hit, killed in early Tuesday crash near Aurora middle schoolA woman in her 20s died early Tuesday morning in Aurora after a driver hit her while she crossed the road.

Democrats pour $2M more into Virginia, where battle for statehouse could decide abortion and moreThe Democratic Party is investing more than $2 million in Virginia as the party fights to keep Republicans from gaining full control of the General Assembly

bet365 Bonus Code NYPNEWS: Claim your $365 in Kentucky, Ohio, NJ, Virginia, CO & IowaThe bet365 Sportsbook bonus code NYPNEWS allows new customers in all six bet365 states to win $365 in bonus bets with their first $1 wager. All you need to get started is a new bet365 account with …