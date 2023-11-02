West Jordan City Council to change street name to 'Eli Mitchell Way'

"One of the greatest joys in life is spending time with your son and I don't get to enjoy that journey, but I'm grateful I got to have 13 years with him," said Jeremy Mitchell, Eli's father."It's so sad that he is gone from this earth, and I think that is why I feel, like urgency, that his influence goes on," Lisa said.

The Mitchells told FOX 13 News there was a memorial out at what they dubbed Eli's Corner, but it could only be up for so long. That is why, they worked on finding a permanent way to remember their son.

"We are proposing a street name change for 1510 West, which is the street where on the corner where Eli was killed and we are proposing to change the name of that street to Eli Mitchell Way," Lisa said.

Lisa says they went through the application process to rename the street. It's something, she said, they worked with people with the city over the course of a couple of months. The ordinance to rename the street was on the agenda for the West Jordan City Council Meeting Wednesday night.The Mitchells, as well as those who just recently met the family, spoke before the council in support of changing the street name."This room shows how much love we have in this city," said Pamela Bloom, West Jordan City Council member.

Ultimately, they voted six to zero to approve the ordinance and the changing of the street to 'Eli Mitchell Way'.While the Mitchells say it will be a way to remember their son, they and West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton also hope it will serve as a good reminder.

