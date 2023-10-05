West Ham United vs. SC Freiburg FREE LIVE STREAM (10/5/23): Watch UEFA Champions League online | Time, TV, ch

West Ham players celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Southampton at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)MILAN (AP) — Lazio will be looking to draw on the spirit of its Champions League campaign to turn things around in Serie A.

Lazio hosts Atalanta on Sunday having won just two of its opening seven league matches, losing four of them. Last season’s runner-up sits 16th in the league, four points above the relegation zone.A 96th-minute equalizer from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel saw Lazio mark its return back to Europe’s elite with a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid last month.

“I hope that tonight’s match gives us a boost of courage that kickstarts a more positive period,” Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said after the Celtic game. “I hope this result can give us a positive reaction, some confidence and belief. headtopics.com

It is not the first time Lazio has had to deal with the difficulties of combining European soccer with its domestic duties. However, while it impressed in Serie A last season it appeared sluggish and disinterested in first the Europa League and then the Europa Conference League.“This is a risk that can happen, we’ve talked about it among ourselves,” Sarri said. “Some of the players who were here last season are underperforming compared to last year.

