Wendell Pierce Talks About His Role in James Gunn's Superman

Don't think for one second that just because filming is underway on writer/director James Gunn 's Superman , the cast is going to just start spilling secrets. We got a perfect example of that on Tuesday night when Wendell Pierce ( Perry White ) checked in with Seth Meyers on his late-night NBC talk show. When Meyers broached the subject, what we did learn was that he was 'looking forward to this' and that he was 'excited' about the opportunity.
As for his knowledgebase on the character, Pierce relied on his friends more than the comics. 'I mean, I never grew up reading comics, and so I relied on my friends to tell me about it, you know?' he adde
Wendell Pierce James Gunn Superman Perry White Seth Meyers Comics Excitement
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »