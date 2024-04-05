Wemby's New Sneakers and Fine Make Headlines

Even as a disappointing season winds down for the San Antonio Spurs, readers can't seem to get enough of Victor Wembanyama, the first-round draft pick who's fired up new excitement around the team. People read up on Wemby 's new sneakers and a fine he faces for tossing a basketball to a fan during game time. First, when sneaker bloggers surmised that Nike soon will release an 'Alien' sneaker as part of the 7-foot-4 phenom's deal with the athletic-wear company.
The generational talent also made headlines when the NBA fined him $25,000 for tossing a basketball to a fan in the crowd. (Don't worry, we think he can afford to pay it.) A piece on UTSA moving the Institute of Texan Cultures from its downtown site is Wemby related. Speculation continues to swirl that the spot eventually will end up the site of a new Spurs arena
Wemby Sneakers Fine Basketball Fan NBA UTSA Institute Of Texan Cultures Spurs Arena
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New Wemby 'Bobble Dubblz' only available for 72 hoursFOCO is releasing a limited-edition bobblehead of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama holding his own bobblehead.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Wemby likely in, Curry ruled out for Spurs-Warriors rematchThe San Antonio Spurs expect Victor Wembanyama to return from a two-game absence dealing with a right ankle sprain
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Popovich: Everything on table in Spurs' rebuild around WembyThe coach kept the Spurs' rebuild plans close to the vest as the team seeks to construct a playoff team around franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »