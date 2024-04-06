Wembanyama's block lifts Spurs over Pelicans

Victor Wembanyama scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and had a crucial block on Herb Jones' shot in the final seconds to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-109 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Wembanyama and the Spurs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit in sending the short-handed Pelicans to their fourth consecutive home loss . The Spurs had lost seven straight in the series with New Orleans.

Trailing 107-106, the Pelicans had a chance to regain the lead, but Jones dribbled into the paint and his shot was swiped clean by Wembanyama with 10 second left. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 31 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and seven assists. The Pelicans were without their two leading scorers. Zion Williamson (22.8) was sidelined with a bruised finger on his left shooting hand, an injury he suffered in a 117-108 loss to Orlando on Wednesday night, and Brandon Ingram (2

Victor Wembanyama Block San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Victory Home Loss

