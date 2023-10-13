Wells Fargo Stock Rises After Earnings Beat. It Gets a Lift From Higher Rates.

Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.48 a share on revenue of $20.86 billion.The lender said it benefited from higher net interest income and noninterest income, driven by higher rates and the investments made in its businesses.

“While the economy has continued to be resilient, we are seeing the impact of the slowing economy with loan balances declining and charge-offs continuing to deteriorate modestly,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.This is breaking news. Read a preview of Wells Fargo’s earnings below and check back for more analysis soon.

Wells Fargo is scheduled to report earnings Friday morning, providing insight on how interest rates and rising Treasury yields have impacted banks. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of $1.24 a share on revenue of $20.09 billion for its third quarter. In the same period last year, Wells Fargo posted earnings of 85 cents a share on revenue of $19.51 billion. headtopics.com

Net interest income for the quarter is also expected to increase. Analysts are expecting it to clock in at $12.73 billion, higher than last year’s $12.1 billion. Higher interest rates fatten a bank’s spread between what it pays depositors for their money and what it can charge for loans. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates 11 times in an effort to fight historically high inflation.

But while earnings, revenue, and net interest margin are all expected to increase, there are concerns that rising interest rates could start to negatively impact bank performances. “The prospects of interest rates remaining higher for longer has recently pushed Treasury yields higher and bank stocks lower,” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty wrote in a research note last week. Wells Fargo stock has declined 4.3% this year. headtopics.com

