Well-Paid Maids: More Than an Ethical Cleaning Company

Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more.

But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company

Well-Paid Maids Now Offering Weekend Cleanings in D.C. AreaWell-Paid Maids, the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, has started offering weekend cleanings in response to customer demand. This change aims to make life easier for customers with busy weekday schedules or those who work from home. Appointments can now be booked for services starting on Saturday, March 23.

