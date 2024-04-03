Well-Paid Maids is a certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, offering a starting wage of $24 an hour and benefits like health insurance and 24 days of PTO. They advocate for workers' rights and fair wages in the industry.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Well-Paid Maids: Advocating for Workers' Rights and Fair WagesWell-Paid Maids is a certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. They advocate for workers' rights and fair wages in the industry, championing wage transparency and participating in events to raise awareness. Founder Aaron Seyedian emphasizes the importance of immigration to the economy.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Flooding in Rock Creek and Well-Paid Maids Advocating for Workers' RightsAlerts about flooding in Rock Creek and Well-Paid Maids, the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, advocating for workers' rights and fair wages.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Flooding in Rock Creek and Well-Paid Maids: Daily Life in D.C.Flooding in Rock Creek and information about Well-Paid Maids, the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Real Estate Fresh Finds: Flooded Areas, Hawk Sightings, and Well-Paid MaidsThis week's Real Estate Fresh Finds features flooded areas in Rock Creek, hawk sightings, and the ethical cleaning company, Well-Paid Maids.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Real Estate Fresh Finds: Flooded Areas, Hawk Sighting, and Well-Paid MaidsThis week's Real Estate Fresh Finds features flooded areas in Rock Creek, a hawk sighting, and highlights Well-Paid Maids, the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Well-Paid Maids: More Than Just an Ethical Cleaning CompanyWell-Paid Maids is the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, offering a starting wage of $24 an hour and benefits like health insurance and 24 days of PTO.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »