Well-Paid Maids: Advocating for Workers' Rights and Fair Wages

Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company. The team works hard to advocate for workers’ rights and fair, living wages in a notoriously dirty industry. For example, Well-Paid Maids’ operations manager Lexi Grant joined Maryland’s Lt. Gov.

Aruna Miller in Annapolis to celebrate Equal Pay Day on March 6. For the past two years, Well-Paid Maids has championed a wage transparency bill in Maryland. On March 12, founder Aaron Seyedian spoke at a press conference with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal to underline the importance of immigration to the U.S. economy, businesses and communities. Well-Paid Maids constantly looks for ways to advocate for workers’ right

Well-Paid Maids Now Offering Weekend CleaningsWell-Paid Maids, the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, has started offering weekend cleanings in response to customer demand. Appointments are now available to book for services starting on Saturday, March 23.

