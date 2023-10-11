Welfare scandal defendant sues Gov. Tate Reeves, claims he’s protecting himself and political allies

by Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today October 11, 2023 A defendant in the state’s welfare scandal lawsuit sued Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday, claiming the governor is illegally controlling the lawsuit to protect himself and political allies including former Gov. Phil Bryant and Republican-leaning SuperTalk radio.

Authorities say $5 million in welfare money was improperly diverted to build the volleyball stadium at USM. Reeves' staff had already forced Pigott to remove the university's athletic foundation — whose board is made up of many of Reeves' major campaign donors — from the civil suit.

