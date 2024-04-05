Welding Goggles Not Strong Enough for Solar Eclipse Viewing

Most welding goggles are not strong enough to keep your eyes safe during a total solar eclipse . ISO-certified eclipse glasses provide better protection. It’s exciting to watch these rare celestial events, but looking directly into the sun can damage your eyes. That’s why wearing special-purpose solar filters , like ISO-certified eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, is recommended.

All of our sources agree that most welding goggles are not strong enough to protect your eyes during a total solar eclipse. That’s why they recommend wearing special-purpose solar filters. The shade number on welding goggles usually ranges from 4 to 14, with higher numbers indicating darker lenses, Phillips Safety Products says. The only welding goggles that are safe for direct viewing of the sun are those of shade 12 or higher

