Welcome To Plathville's Ethan Plath Spotted At Bar With Another Woman, Fueling Olivia Breakup Rumors

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Welcome To Plathville star Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia Plath have been facing divorce rumors for months, and now that Ethan has been spotted with a new woman, there's a lot of curiosity about their relationship status.
According to fan blogger @withoutacrystalball (as shared by InTouch), Ethan was recently spotted with another woman rather than his wife Olivia, making waves surrounding the already-unstable couple. Ethan was seen in public dancing with a mystery woman as a band played nearby. The Instagram user shared, "They were drinking water from what I could tell. They were dancing together.
Ethan & Olivia Plath's Breakup Rumors Explained Ethan and Olivia have had a rocky road together since the early days of their relationship. After getting married in 2018, the newlyweds were excited to start their lives together, both coming from large families who were steeped in fundamentalist religion. headtopics.com
While it's possible that Ethan and Olivia are simply keeping their relationship more private in the wake of Welcome To Plathville season 5 painting them as villainous or against his family, the fact that the pair hasn't been posting together at all is odd.