Welcome To Plathville - Moriah Plath's Rare Form Of Alopecia Explained

Learn more about Moriah Plath's condition. As one of the most interesting reality TV series on the air, Welcome To Plathville season 5 has been a fascinating turn for the Plath family.
While Kim and Barry deal with their lives post-divorce, trying to navigate their relationships with one another, the rest of the Plath family are all struggling with their own relationships. For Moriah, who is trying to balance relationships with both of her parents, revisiting some painful memories in the most recent episode of Welcome To Plathville was tough, but helped her to move forward.
Moriah Had Alopecia Areata Moriah revealed in the most recent episode of Welcome To Plathville season 5 that she had a rare form of alopecia as a child, alopecia areata. According to the National Institute Of Health, alopecia areata occurs when "the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss." Hair loss can be minimal, but the outcome changes from person to person in terms of just how much hair is lost. While the hair loss can be difficult to navigate, for most people with alopecia areata, treatment can help hair to grow back fairly quickly.
