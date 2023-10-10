Welcome to ‘Genderland,’ Hillary Clinton’s ‘deprogramming,’ and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here. PRIMETIME – Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a closer look at the nation's coddling problem. Continue reading… BRET BAIER – Surprise lesson George Washington could teach us today. Continue reading… RFK, JR. – I'm a Kennedy from a Democrat family.

Continue reading… GUTFELD – Do young men need a class to make a pass? Continue watching… DEPROGRAMMED – Hillary Clinton's call for 'deprogramming' of Trump supporters is no joke, it's alarming. Continue reading… RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden gives 'clueless' response to border policy question. Continue watching… DR.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Kevin McCarthy is done, Blinken is blue, and more from Fox News OpinionRead the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Welcome to Flatch Canceled at Fox After Two SeasonsThe Fox comedy Welcome to Flatch has been cancelled after two seasons at Fox, with the network releasing a statement.

ABC News – Breaking News, Latest News and VideosPage Unavailable

How to Avoid Manipulation When Reading Coverage of Hamas Attacks on IsraelSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, National Review (News), and NBC News (Online) at AllSides.com.

Fox News Host Confronts Ron DeSantis on Florida 'Banning Books''There has not been a single book that has been banned in the state of Florida, that is a media hoax,' DeSantis said.

'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Throws Darts At Former Fox News Host Tucker CarlsonJohn Oliver was back at it again with Last Week Tonight on Max and threw some darts at frequent target Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host caught some strays from the comedian amid a discussio…