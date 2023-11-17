Weird Medieval Guys: Exploring Bizarre Creatures in Medieval Art

A half-man, half-bird beast playing a flute. A cat’s head popping out of a snail shell. A woman barfing up a tiny demon. These are just some of the otherworldly critters that scribes in the Middle Ages once thought worthy of immortalizing in manuscripts as representatives of folklore or myth. To Olivia Swarthout , though, they’re quite simply her Weird Medieval Guys .

Since 2019, Swarthout has been gathering images of the bizarre and fantastical drawings she’s found in Medieval manuscripts, art, and tapestries on X (formerly Twitter) as. Her posts are accompanied by relevant sources and the quippy, pithy captions you would expect of the medium. A cow, pulled from an 11th-century French manuscript, wearing wings dotted with eyeballs? A ““A lot of it is about showing characters, people or creatures in medieval art that jump out of the page and have their own personality,” Swarthout told me about her work. “Humor is a really big part of it. I think it’s what makes people connect with it—they want to be in on the jok





