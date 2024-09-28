WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani Steps Down Abruptly

Houston’s weekend forecast: cool mornings with hot and dry afternoonsEmergency helicopter carrying person makes emergency landing on middle school baseball field in SW HoustonGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsFILE - This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone, and the company's website, in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Sistani joined WeightWatchers as CEO more than two years ago. During her tenure, she led the company's recent moves into thePrior to joining WeightWatchers, Sistani co-founded Houseparty, a now-discontinued social networking app that offered group video chatting. In addition to serving as CEO of Houseparty, Sistani was previously a senior leader at Epic Games.

In a statement, Comonte said she looked forward to working with WeightWatcher leadership “as we advance the company’s strategy to expand access and care during this critical period of our transformation.” WeightWatchers previously reduced its board from 10 to nine members earlier this year — after former talk show host Oprah Winfreysince 2015, said in February that she would leave her position and donate all of her interest to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

Weightwatchers CEO Resignation WW International Tara Comonte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani out in abrupt exit, embraced weight loss drugsWeightWatchers announced Friday that CEO Sima Sistani is no longer at the company, and independent board member Tara Comonte has stepped in to serve as interim CEO.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani Steps Down Amid Company's StrugglesWeightWatchers announced Friday that CEO Sima Sistani has stepped down after two and a half years leading the company. Independent board member Tara Comonte will serve as interim CEO.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

WeightWatchers Appoints Interim CEO As Sima Sistani ExitsWW International announced the immediate departure of CEO Sima Sistani, appointing board member Tara Comonte as interim chief executive. The company cited a focus on improving operational and financial performance as the reason for the change.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Weight Watchers CEO Sima Sistani Out SuddenlyWW International announced Friday that CEO Sima Sistani would leave her role effective immediately. Tara Comonte, a WeightWatchers board member and former Shake Shack executive, was made interim chief executive.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

WeightWatchers CEO suddenly quits after push to embrace weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, WegovySima Sistani, who took up the CEO post at WW International two-and-a-half years ago, is out, according to the company.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

CryptoQuant CEO Supports Former Binance CEO Changpeng ZhaoKi Young Ju, CEO of blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, has defended former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as his prison sentence nears its end. He argues that while CZ made mistakes, he also deserves respect for his contributions to the crypto industry.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »