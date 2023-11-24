Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Hair Loss

As drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic soar in popularity for weight loss, pounds aren’t the only thing people report losing: Social media groups for people taking the medications include posts about losing hair, too. “What is really striking for folks is that there are no scalp symptoms. It doesn’t hurt, there’s no itching, but you can run your hands through your hair and you have a handful of hair. It can be really disconcerting to see that,” said Dr.
Susan Massick, a dermatologist at Ohio State University, who has seen patients who have lost hair following weight loss surgery. Semaglutide — better known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy — and tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro, were originally intended for people with Type 2 diabetes. But the medications are frequently prescribed for weight loss, as well. (Wegovy is approved for weight loss by the Food and Drug Administration, while Ozempic and Mounjaro are given off-label.) Although hair loss a shocking side effect, Dr
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »