Weight-loss drug maker reports 56% profit surge, as it continues to limit supplies

Novo Nordisk NVO, +1.15% NOVO.B, +2.88% reported a 56% surge in third-quarter profit to 22.48 billion Danish crowns ($970 million), on a 29% jump in revenue to 58.73 billion crowns. The company had pre-announced sales and operating profit numbers in early October.

Obesity care sales jumped 306% in North America, and diabetes sales in the region gained 42%, said Europe’s largest company by market cap. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly LLY, +0.10% are expected to dominate the market for what’s called GLP-1 drugs that analysts increasingly say can reach $100 billion of sales a year annually. These drugs are showing promise not just in reducing weight but curbing side effects, such as heart disease.

For now, Novo Nordisk will restrict the supply of lower-dose strengths of Wegovy, the weight-loss drug, in the U.S., and it has made just a limited rollout outside the U.S. GLP-1 drugs accounted for 85.37 billion crowns of sales in the first nine months of the year for Novo Nordisk.

