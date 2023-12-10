Weekly Horoscope: December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022

In Sagittarius reignites your confidence in yourself and your faith in the universe. No matter how dark the future appears, or how naïve optimism may seem right now, this week’s new moon invites you to keep moving forward and stubbornly hold onto your hope. Then, in the small hours of Wednesday morning,begins in Capricorn. This is a time to slow down: Instead of beginning new projects, reflect on the year past.
Give yourself credit for what you’ve accomplished, whether that means major achievements or simply making it through in one piece. Mercury begins moving forward again on New Year’s Day. Until then, take your foot off the gas.You try not to dwell on the things you can’t control — you know that it’s no more than an exercise in frustration. But lately, you’ve been worrying anyway. You have a gnawing sense that a single wrong step could hurt other people or damage your reputation or derail your entire future, and that it’s more important than ever to do things “right.” This week, try to take some of this pressure off of yourself. It’s coming from you, after al
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: LDNfashion - 🏆 157. / 63 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: ChicagoBreaking - 🏆 521. / 51 Read more »