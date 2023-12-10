Weekly Horoscope: December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022

In Sagittarius reignites your confidence in yourself and your faith in the universe. No matter how dark the future appears, or how naïve optimism may seem right now, this week’s new moon invites you to keep moving forward and stubbornly hold onto your hope. Then, in the small hours of Wednesday morning,begins in Capricorn. This is a time to slow down: Instead of beginning new projects, reflect on the year past.

Give yourself credit for what you’ve accomplished, whether that means major achievements or simply making it through in one piece. Mercury begins moving forward again on New Year’s Day. Until then, take your foot off the gas.You try not to dwell on the things you can’t control — you know that it’s no more than an exercise in frustration. But lately, you’ve been worrying anyway. You have a gnawing sense that a single wrong step could hurt other people or damage your reputation or derail your entire future, and that it’s more important than ever to do things “right.” This week, try to take some of this pressure off of yourself. It’s coming from you, after al





TheCut » / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weekly Horoscope: November 12 - November 18See what this weekly horoscope has in store for you, including why you should embrace change since it's coming anyway.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Construction company owner sentenced after employee's 2021 death in BreckenridgeThe owner of a now-defunct construction company has been sentenced on a charge of manslaughter after an employee died in a trench collapse in Breckenridge.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week, but changes on the wayAmelia joined ABC15 in September 2021.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Edward Enninful tops Powerlist 2021 of most influential black people in BritainEdward Enninful has been named the most influential black person in Britain in the Powerlist 2021. The annual list celebrates the achievements and contributions of individuals of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage across various sectors.

Source: LDNfashion - 🏆 157. / 63 Read more »

2021 Kia Seltos: A Subcompact SUV with Great Value and UpdatesThe 2021 Kia Seltos offers a lot of value with its spacious interior, powerful engine, and advanced technology. It receives a major update for 2024, featuring a restyled exterior and improved interior design.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Daily horoscope for November 11, 2023Check out your daily horoscope here, provided by Tarot astrologers.

Source: ChicagoBreaking - 🏆 521. / 51 Read more »