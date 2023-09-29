Weekly Focus: Bond yields increasing

This week, we have seen a significant increase in bond yields in both the US and Europe. Markets are reducing expectations for rate cuts from central This week, we have seen a significant increase in bond yields in both the US and Europe. Markets are reducing expectations for rate cuts from central banks, which are now priced to happen only slowly.

This follows signals from the central banks themselves that they are still ready to combat inflation which remains too high.economic outlook

remains large, and we see a significant risk that the interest rate outlook will have to be adjusted lower again. There has been a serious tightening of financing conditions both in the US and the euro area, and the market move towards higher yields is tightening conditions further. Current market pricing implies a very soft landing for the economy, and history shows that such expectations are often too optimistic.

On the inflation side, we got the preliminary September data for the euro area, where the y/y inflation rate declined from 5.2% to 4.3%. This decline was largely driven by base effects, but the m/m increase in both headline and core price indices also declined and landed close to 0.2%, which is close to consistent with 2% annual inflation. This is a volatile measure but nevertheless good news for the ECB. headtopics.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

10 James Bond Franchise Traditions & Tropes Bond 26 Must DropEvery 007 cliche that Bond 26 must retire.

US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 204K vs. 215K expectedInitial Jobless Claims totaled 204,000 in the week ending September 23, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed on Thursd

US Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 2.1%; weekly jobless claims edge higherThe U.S. economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and appears to have gathered momentum this quarter amid a resilient labor market.

EVNNE, EXO’s D.O., AKMU, BTS’s Jungkook, And FIFTY FIFTY Top Circle Weekly ChartsEVNNE, EXO’s D.O., AKMU, BTS’s Jungkook, And FIFTY FIFTY Top Circle Weekly Charts

Ciclovía: Mexico City's energetic weekly activityA beloved weekly tradition in Mexico City encourages residents to get active as a major street shuts down for Ciclovía. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 27, 2023.

Watch: FANTASY BOYS Covers SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, And NewJeans On “Weekly Idol”Watch: FANTASY BOYS Covers SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, And NewJeans On “Weekly Idol”