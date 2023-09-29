Weekly Focus: Bond yields increasing

This week, we have seen a significant increase in bond yields in both the US and Europe. Markets are reducing expectations for rate cuts from central This week, we have seen a significant increase in bond yields in both the US and Europe. Markets are reducing expectations for rate cuts from central banks, which are now priced to happen only slowly.
This follows signals from the central banks themselves that they are still ready to combat inflation which remains too high.economic outlook
remains large, and we see a significant risk that the interest rate outlook will have to be adjusted lower again. There has been a serious tightening of financing conditions both in the US and the euro area, and the market move towards higher yields is tightening conditions further. Current market pricing implies a very soft landing for the economy, and history shows that such expectations are often too optimistic.
On the inflation side, we got the preliminary September data for the euro area, where the y/y inflation rate declined from 5.2% to 4.3%. This decline was largely driven by base effects, but the m/m increase in both headline and core price indices also declined and landed close to 0.2%, which is close to consistent with 2% annual inflation. This is a volatile measure but nevertheless good news for the ECB.