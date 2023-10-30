WEEKLY EVENTS

Spend Halloween with a few thousand besties at WeHo's Carnaval, celebrate Día de los Muertos at the 24th Street Theatre, or watch- West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval returns to Santa Monica Boulevard on Tuesday night after a pandemic hiatus. Find the main stage at the intersection of Santa Monica and N. San Vicente boulevards.

“It was a closed dump,” said John Kinch, the solar company’s executive director. “There was grass and some flowers and weeds growing there. “ But one day, Kinch was out there admiring the work, when a thought entered his mind: “Holy cow, when we’re done with this project, am I going to remove a thousand solar panels from a landfill and go put them underground in a landfill somewhere else?”About 12 years ago, a woman named Annick Anctil was working at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York. She was researching the environmental impact of solar, and she became interested in making this renewable energy more sustainable.

“Looking at the waste part, for me, that’s part of the full life cycle of the solar panels,” she said. “As soon as we start thinking about a product, we should think about what’s going to happen to them when we’re done with it.”Most solar panels are made in China. Those blue rectangles that convert sunlight to electricity are covered in big sheets of high-quality glass and plastic polymer. Those rectangles are usuallyof silicon, which is basically a pure form of sand. headtopics.com

At the end of the whole process, they’re left with around five pounds of plastic, which they’re trying to find a way to reuse.actually has regional warehouses in places like Chicago, where they store panels until there are enough to justify shipping them to their center in Arizona.as technology improves, waste accumulates and demand for materials goes up.

United States Headlines Read more: LAist »

Weekly Report Card: Biden ‘Just not connecting’No one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream. Read more ⮕

Your Weekly Horoscope Says Saturn Retrograde Is Ending & Karma Is UnfoldingThis week, you’re a fount of new ideas. The week begins on Sunday, October 29, with Mercury in Scorpio conjoining Mars in your house of resources. Today, you’re very smart and very impatient. Aries, it’s possible you’re waiting for someone to fulfill their promise to you or make something available to you. Read more ⮕

Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlookEnergy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook Read more ⮕

Tesla, fellow EV makers warn of slack demand: EVs weeklyTesla, fellow EV makers warn of slack demand: EVs weekly Read more ⮕

Alphabet's thrashing; Intel's recovery; Meta's warning: Weekly tech roundupAlphabet's thrashing; Intel's recovery; Meta's warning: Weekly tech roundup Read more ⮕

Dan Niles looking to re-short Tesla, Apple: Insider trades & hedge funds weeklyDan Niles looking to re-short Tesla, Apple: Insider trades & hedge funds weekly Read more ⮕