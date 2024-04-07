Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine with Dropping Temperatures

There will be lots of sunshine this weekend but the temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s overnight quickly. Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 50s before midnight and dip further into the upper 40s in the early morning hours. Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds from the east and north. With a lack of cloud cover, it will be easier for the temperatures to drop. Grab a coat if you plan on being outdoors tonight.
Cooler overnight temperatures dominate after colder air moves in the area behind the fronts. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the 40s, with mostly clear skies and light winds from the north. Sunday afternoon the temperatures will peak into the upper 60s and mid 70s with winds from the east at around 10 miles per hour with a couple of gusts, around 4 to 5 pm at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Dry air and mostly clear skies remain into Sunday evening as the temperatures drop into the mid-50
Weekend Weather Forecast Sunshine Dropping Temperatures Clear Skies Winds
