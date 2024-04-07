Weekend Weather Forecast: Sunshine with Dropping Temperatures

There will be lots of sunshine this weekend but the temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s overnight quickly. Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 50s before midnight and dip further into the upper 40s in the early morning hours. Skies will remain mostly clear with light winds from the east and north. With a lack of cloud cover, it will be easier for the temperatures to drop. Grab a coat if you plan on being outdoors tonight.

Cooler overnight temperatures dominate after colder air moves in the area behind the fronts. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the 40s, with mostly clear skies and light winds from the north. Sunday afternoon the temperatures will peak into the upper 60s and mid 70s with winds from the east at around 10 miles per hour with a couple of gusts, around 4 to 5 pm at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Dry air and mostly clear skies remain into Sunday evening as the temperatures drop into the mid-50

Weekend Weather Forecast Sunshine Dropping Temperatures Clear Skies Winds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DFW Weather: Drying out to start the weekend, then storm chances return late SundayFriday, March 22, 2024

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Seattle weather: Warm weekend continues SundayWhat a day for Western Washington! Several spots topped out in the 70's today, even a few locations breaking the 80 degree. Today was the warmest day we have seen so far this season!

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

St. Patrick's Day weekend weather: Big cooldown arriving SundaySt. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago is looking pretty decent, though we will see a cooldown on Sunday.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Palm Sunday, Purim, Holi celebrated all over New York City on SundayParishioners arrived from all over the planet to get in touch with their respective faiths.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Sunday Outlook: A Wind Advisory is in effect; Storms arrive Sunday nightWe're heading into a windy Sunday across North Texas with thunderstorm chances arriving Sunday night into Monday morning.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Archbishop Gomez and believers celebrate Palm Sunday Mass on SundayPalm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady in downtown Los Angeles included the blessing of the palms.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »