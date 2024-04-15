Weekend Update Takes on Trump's Deceptive Comments on Abortion

On Saturday night," Weekend Update " took on Trump 's deceptive comments on leaving abortion to the states as well as Arizona 's state Supreme Court deciding to reinstate an 1864 abortion ban.from April 8, where he stated that, in lieu of a national abortion ban, the issue should be left up to the states…which is the current, awful state of things. “This week, Donald Trump said that he supports abortion laws being decided by the states instead of the federal government.
The duo then joked about Trump’s false, sensational claim that Democrats want abortions through the ninth month of pregnancy, which is simply not a thing. “Donald Trump falsely said that Democrats support abortion up to the ninth month and beyond, saying the baby is executed at birth,” Jost said. “But he only thinks that happens because when Trump was a baby, a bunch of time travelers showed up trying to kill him.” Nice.that Arizona’s state Supreme Court recently ruled could take effect.
The sketch is rife with pointed jokes, including one about how “concubines” should be allowed to travel elsewhere to have abortions. Strong, who plays a servant of the “almost child-bearing age of 12″ asks, “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose since having a baby means like a 50 percent chance of dying?” Cumberbatch counters that “that’s why we’re also offering maternity leave,” so “when you’re done with 20 years of continuous maternity, you can leave.
The show’s abortion jokes also have a history of sparking equal parts praise and outrage, the latter obviously from conservative media who rail againstOf course, until anti-abortion lawmakers stop treating our bodily autonomy as their own laughing matter, cracking jokes at our dark, agonizingly hilarious abortion policies is all we can do not to cry.
Weekend Update Trump Abortion States Arizona Supreme Court Ban Small Government Women's Rights
