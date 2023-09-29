Weekend Time Schedule

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 2, 4:10 p.m.Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2, 4:10 p.m.Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.NHL PreseasonNashville at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALLNo. 2 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.No. 6 Penn St. at Northwestern, NoonNo. 8 Southern Cal at Colorado, NoonNo. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke, 7:30 p.m.No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Mississippi, 6 p.m.No. 21 Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.OTHER EVENTSLPGA - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

What to do in LA this weekend with Michael Juliano: Weekend RoundupMichael Juliano, Time Out LA editor shares happenings in LA: Nights of the Jack, Melrose Hill Block Party, Autry 35th Anniversary Celebration, and Made in L.A.

How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?Our TV critic recommends checking out an old-school stand-up special, a British makeup competition series and a kooky Australian dramedy.

It's Time To Unlock Which 'Adventure Time' Character You AreI bet you’re dying to know…

Best Time For Road Pricing Was 60 Years Ago; Second Best Time Is NowRoad pricing in the U.K. is both necessary and inevitable, say transport experts, but politicians steer clear.

High school football: Week 8 scores and scheduleCheck back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: TV channels, schedule, where to stream, playoff standings, best bets, weatherThe NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.